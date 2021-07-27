menu-search
Legal News

Section 13 order made against Google LLC (Blackledge v Persons Unknown)

Published on: 27 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Section 13 order made against Google LLC (Blackledge v Persons Unknown)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: This judgment is the first to make an order against Google LLC under section 13 of the Defamation Act 2013 (DA 2013), which sets out a relatively untested power available to the court in circumstances where a defendant fails to engage with proceedings and where their identity is not identifiable—and provides claimants with the means to ensure that the injunctive relief that is granted is effective. The order obliges Google, in its capacity as operator of a website containing defamatory statements, to take down the statements complained of (in this case, the order is for Google to take down the website entirely, likely because the website appears to have been set up for the sole purpose of publishing the allegations complained of). Written by Mathilde Groppo, senior associate at Carter-Ruck Solicitors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

