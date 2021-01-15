Section 106 insights—part three—common obligations and common pitfalls, particularly agreed carbon targets and contributions, employment and training obligations, and Grampian obligations

Article summary

Planning analysis: This is final part of the three-part series on agreements made under section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (TCPA 1990), also known as, s 106 obligations. Part one of this series looked at how to retain flexibility in drafting; ensuring the final s 106 obligation remains attractive to funders; and the steps to be taken to maintain development cash flow. Part two looked at the early and late stage development viability reviews; dealing with multiple parties; and deeds of variation associated with applications under TCPA 1990, s 73, also known as, s 73 applications. This part three will consider the following common types of obligation: agreed carbon targets and contributions, employment and training obligations and Grampian obligations. These articles by Sarah Fitzpatrick, partner and Head of Planning, at Norton Rose Fulbright, will look at common issues and how effective drafting can help. or to read the full analysis.