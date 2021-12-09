LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Secret profits—confiscation versus the constructive trust (CPS v Aquila)

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Corporate Crime analysis: In Crown Prosecution Service v Aquila Advisory Ltd, two former directors of VTL induced clients to submit false claims for tax relief. They were convicted of cheating the public revenue; confiscation orders were made against them which included what was left of the proceeds of their crime. VTL (which was not prosecuted) went into liquidation; its rights were assigned to Aquila which in civil proceedings for breach of fiduciary duty claimed that the secret profits were held by the directors on constructive trust for VTL. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) intervened, asserting that the operation of the confiscation orders to recover the proceeds of the fraud should take precedence. The Supreme Court disagreed. It unanimously decided that Aquila’s right to recover the secret profits made by VTL’s directors on the basis of breach of fiduciary duty took precedence over the enforcement of the confiscation orders. The Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) regime was not generally designed to interfere with third party property rights (except tainted gifts). The acts of the directors were not to be attributed to VTL. The Supreme Court’s decision was a clear victory for Aquila. However, those advising on cases involving secret profits would be well advised to take careful note of the Supreme Court’s obiter comments, which offer clues as to how the prosecution may achieve a more fruitful result in future cases. The door has been left ajar. Martin Evans QC and Rachel Clark of 33 Chancery Lane Chambers discuss the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

