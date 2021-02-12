Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Clinical negligence / Liability

Legal News

Secondary victim claims caused by clinical negligence to go to Court of Appeal (Polmear and another v Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust)

Secondary victim claims caused by clinical negligence to go to Court of Appeal (Polmear and another v Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust)
Published on: 12 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Secondary victim claims caused by clinical negligence to go to Court of Appeal (Polmear and another v Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: This decision of Master Cook concerned the ‘control mechanisms’ for secondary victim claims and particularly the requirement for proximity. The judge refused to strike out the claims but made an order leap–frogging the matter to the Court of Appeal. Written by Henry Pitchers QC, barrister at No5 Barristers Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More