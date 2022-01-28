LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Second Circuit reverses Deutsche Bank traders LIBOR convictions

Published on: 28 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Second Circuit on 27 January 2022 acquitted two former Deutsche Bank traders who were convicted of LIBOR-rigging in 2018, deeming the evidence at trial insufficient to prove that the pair made false statements to benefit the bank's derivatives positions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

