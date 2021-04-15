Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls / US corporate bribery offences

Legal News

SEC official says agency can help self-reporting companies dig up information, achieve 'closure' in US FCPA cases

SEC official says agency can help self-reporting companies dig up information, achieve 'closure' in US FCPA cases
Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: MLex
  • SEC official says agency can help self-reporting companies dig up information, achieve 'closure' in US FCPA cases

Article summary

MLex: For companies self-reporting corruption, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be an ally, even offering investigative resources that can help a company achieve ‘closure,’ an agency official said. ‘When you're looking at a Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) issue, there may be certain information that the company doesn't have the ability to get,’ Tracy Price, the deputy head of the SEC's FCPA unit, said. ‘We may be able to bring a lot of benefits and even closure to the company.’ or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More