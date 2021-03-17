- SEC data transfer safe harbour raises questions for UK companies
- Practical questions remain for companies planning UK data transfers to the SEC
- How does a company invoke the letter?
- What impact does this have on EU data subjects?
- What does this mean for UK-EU and UK-US data transfer cooperation?
- Conclusion
Article summary
Law360, Expert analysis: The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced that UK authorities will permit UK-based companies to transfer personal data of UK data subjects to the SEC to facilitate its investigations even in the absence of a subpoena or other legal obligation. Analysis written by Robert Cohen, partner, and Mikaela Dealissia and Will Schildknecht, associates, at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.
