SEC data transfer safe harbour raises questions for UK companies

Published on: 17 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Practical questions remain for companies planning UK data transfers to the SEC
  • How does a company invoke the letter?
  • What impact does this have on EU data subjects?
  • What does this mean for UK-EU and UK-US data transfer cooperation?
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced that UK authorities will permit UK-based companies to transfer personal data of UK data subjects to the SEC to facilitate its investigations even in the absence of a subpoena or other legal obligation. Analysis written by Robert Cohen, partner, and Mikaela Dealissia and Will Schildknecht, associates, at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

