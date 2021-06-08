menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Litigation / Judgments and orders

Legal News

Search orders—a pause for Russian fishing in English waters? (Vneshprombank LLC v Bedzhamov)

Search orders—a pause for Russian fishing in English waters? (Vneshprombank LLC v Bedzhamov)
Published on: 08 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Search orders—a pause for Russian fishing in English waters? (Vneshprombank LLC v Bedzhamov)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: the High Court has halted a significant aspect of a review of documents obtained by disc imaging under the terms of a search order. The review inevitably engaged documents belonging to third parties (including clients of non-parties) who were not parties to the underlying proceedings or respondents to the search order. The judge was concerned principally about the progress of the review, the resources it was diverting from trial preparation, and the security of the review particularly where it engaged the rights of non-parties. A pause, with liberty to apply to restart the review, was considered more appropriate than full discharge given the trial judge would be better placed to assess the issues about the justice of discharging the search order entirely. The fact that the review process had previously been continued pursuant to orders made by consent did not deter the judge as she decided that the case was sufficiently exceptional for the court to intervene. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More