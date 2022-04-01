LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Injunctions / Search and imaging orders

Legal News

Search and imaging orders pursuant to CPR 25.1(h) and section 7, Civil Procedure Act 1997 (Isbilen v Turk)

Published on: 01 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Search and imaging orders pursuant to CPR 25.1(h) and section 7, Civil Procedure Act 1997 (Isbilen v Turk)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: On an application for a search order pursuant to CPR 25.1(h) and section 7 of the Civil Procedure Act 1997 (CPA 1997) the court may, in addition or instead of an order for the search and seizure of relevant documents, order that images should be taken of any form of electronic storage and retrieval facility whether real, such as a hard drive, or virtual, such as a cloud storage facility, and in respect of any device capable of accessing such storage and retrieval facility. Such orders must include safeguards to protect the rights of defendants, and to ensure that the claimant does not inspect documents that are privileged or irrelevant. In the last few years the absence of any standard form of imaging orders has given rise to some high profile satellite litigation arising out of the absence of adequate safeguards for defendants and third parties and the lack of clarity with which such orders have been drawn up (most notably TBD (Owen Holland) Ltd v Andrew Simons where the imaged drives were inspected by the claimants and their solicitors without the consent of the defendants and without any permission to do so from the court). In response to the observations of Lord Justice Arnold in that case, the Civil Procedure Rule Committee has produced a model form of imaging order which will be annexed to PD 25 with effect from 6 April 2022. Written by David Fisher, a barrister and associate member of New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As