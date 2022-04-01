Search and imaging orders pursuant to CPR 25.1(h) and section 7, Civil Procedure Act 1997 (Isbilen v Turk)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: On an application for a search order pursuant to CPR 25.1(h) and section 7 of the Civil Procedure Act 1997 (CPA 1997) the court may, in addition or instead of an order for the search and seizure of relevant documents, order that images should be taken of any form of electronic storage and retrieval facility whether real, such as a hard drive, or virtual, such as a cloud storage facility, and in respect of any device capable of accessing such storage and retrieval facility. Such orders must include safeguards to protect the rights of defendants, and to ensure that the claimant does not inspect documents that are privileged or irrelevant. In the last few years the absence of any standard form of imaging orders has given rise to some high profile satellite litigation arising out of the absence of adequate safeguards for defendants and third parties and the lack of clarity with which such orders have been drawn up (most notably TBD (Owen Holland) Ltd v Andrew Simons where the imaged drives were inspected by the claimants and their solicitors without the consent of the defendants and without any permission to do so from the court). In response to the observations of Lord Justice Arnold in that case, the Civil Procedure Rule Committee has produced a model form of imaging order which will be annexed to PD 25 with effect from 6 April 2022. Written by David Fisher, a barrister and associate member of New Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.