Legal News

Sealed order not required before a party can appeal (Anwer v Central Bridging Loans Ltd)

Published on: 15 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Sealed order not required before a party can appeal (Anwer v Central Bridging Loans Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Is a sealed order required before a party can seek permission to appeal? Answer: No
  • Did the requests for transcripts require permission under the ECRO? Answer: No
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In Anwer v Central Bridging Loans Ltd the Court of Appeal provided guidance on civil procedure, the court deciding that: (a) a sealed order is not required before a party can appeal against the determination or decision of a county court judge although, in the vast majority of cases, there should be no difficulty about the provision of such an order; (b) a request for transcripts is not ‘an application’ within the meaning of the standard Extended Civil Restraint Order (ECRO) and therefore does not require permission under the ECRO before it is made. Written by James Fletcher, barrister at 5 St Andrew’s Hill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

