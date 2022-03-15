- Sealed order not required before a party can appeal (Anwer v Central Bridging Loans Ltd)
Dispute Resolution analysis: In Anwer v Central Bridging Loans Ltd the Court of Appeal provided guidance on civil procedure, the court deciding that: (a) a sealed order is not required before a party can appeal against the determination or decision of a county court judge although, in the vast majority of cases, there should be no difficulty about the provision of such an order; (b) a request for transcripts is not ‘an application’ within the meaning of the standard Extended Civil Restraint Order (ECRO) and therefore does not require permission under the ECRO before it is made. Written by James Fletcher, barrister at 5 St Andrew’s Hill.
