Seafarers given increase in paid holiday and right to enforce in tribunal (News, 3 March 2014)

Published on: 03 March 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Impact of the change
  • Background law
  • The 2014 amendment regulations
  • Consequential amendments to other legislation

Article summary

Seafarers’ working time rights will shortly be enhanced by (1) increasing their entitlement to paid annual leave, and (2) giving them, for the first time, (a) the ability to enforce their rights to paid leave in an employment tribunal, (b) the right not to be subjected to a detriment for working time reasons, and (c) the right to claim automatic unfair dismissal if they are dismissed for working time reasons, under the amending provisions of the Merchant Shipping (Maritime Labour Convention) (Hours of Work) (Amendment) Regulations 2014, which take effect on 17 March 2014. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

