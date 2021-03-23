Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

SDLT—No reasonable enjoyment requirement for gardens and grounds (Hyman and others v HMRC)

SDLT—No reasonable enjoyment requirement for gardens and grounds (Hyman and others v HMRC)
Published on: 23 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • SDLT—No reasonable enjoyment requirement for gardens and grounds (Hyman and others v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Hyman and others v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that section 116 of the Finance Act 2003 (FA 2003) does not impose a requirement that gardens and grounds must be needed for the reasonable enjoyment of the dwelling. The land in question for each of the three appeals was, or formed part of, the gardens and grounds of the relevant house and as a result, the residential rates of stamp duty land tax (SDLT) applied to each acquisition. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More