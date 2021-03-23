SDLT—No reasonable enjoyment requirement for gardens and grounds (Hyman and others v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Hyman and others v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that section 116 of the Finance Act 2003 (FA 2003) does not impose a requirement that gardens and grounds must be needed for the reasonable enjoyment of the dwelling. The land in question for each of the three appeals was, or formed part of, the gardens and grounds of the relevant house and as a result, the residential rates of stamp duty land tax (SDLT) applied to each acquisition.
