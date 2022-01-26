SDLT—Grant of call option was not an ‘other transaction’ within the old sub-sale rules (Fanning v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Fanning v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) found that a call option granted by the taxpayer was not an ‘other transaction’ falling within section 45(1)(b) of the Finance Act 2003 (FA 2003) (as that section applied at the time of the transaction). The option holder obtained no entitlement to a conveyance and the scheme failed.
