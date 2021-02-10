SDLT due in respect of cash payment rather than annuity (Hannah & Hodgson v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Hannah & Hodgson v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) agreed with the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) and held that the effective date of a transaction was the date that cash consideration was paid (not the date an annuity was granted) and that the consideration was £765,000 (being the deposit paid on exchange of contracts and a cash amount paid on completion). The UT also held that the discovery assessment was valid and upheld the penalty for deliberate inaccuracy.
