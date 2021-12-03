SDLT discovery assessment was valid (Carter & Kennedy v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Carter & Kennedy v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that a stamp duty land tax (SDLT) discovery assessment was valid. The appellants did not make an adequate disclosure in their return so HMRC could not reasonably be expected to be aware that the SDLT paid was insufficient.
