SDLT—Court of Appeal confirms no reasonable enjoyment requirement for gardens and grounds (Hyman v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Hyman and another v HMRC the Court of Appeal agreed with the Upper Tribunal (UT) and held that land that is or forms part of the garden or grounds of a dwelling is not limited by a requirement that it is for the reasonable enjoyment of the dwelling. The extensive grounds of the two dwellings in this case were held to be residential property for stamp duty land tax (SDLT) purposes and attracted the higher residential rates of SDLT.
