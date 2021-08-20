menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Property taxes / Stamp duty land tax

Legal News

SDLT—country estate with woodland was residential property (The How Development 1 Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 20 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • SDLT—country estate with woodland was residential property (The How Development 1 Ltd v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In The How Development 1 Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that a country estate sold with woodland was correctly categorised as residential property and was not mixed use. This meant that the residential rates of SDLT applied to its acquisition. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More