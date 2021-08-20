SDLT—country estate with woodland was residential property (The How Development 1 Ltd v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In The How Development 1 Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that a country estate sold with woodland was correctly categorised as residential property and was not mixed use. This meant that the residential rates of SDLT applied to its acquisition.
