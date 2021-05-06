SDLT—annuity did not prevent market value rule applying (M&M Builders v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In M&M Builders (Norfolk) Ltd v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) upheld the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) that the market value provisions in section 53 of the Finance Act 2003 (FA 2003) applied to calculate the chargeable consideration for a transfer to a connected company in exchange for the grant of an annuity. FA 2003 s 53 was not prevented from applying because the consideration was an annuity. or to read the full analysis.