SDLT—Annex was not suitable for use as a single dwelling (Fiander and Brower v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Fiander and Brower v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) found that the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) had not erred in law. The UT agreed with the FTT’s analysis of the meaning of ‘suitable for use as a single dwelling’ and found that the annex in question was not suitable for use as a single dwelling for the purposes of multiple dwellings relief (MDR). or to read the full analysis.