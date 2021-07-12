menu-search
SDLT—Annex was not suitable for use as a single dwelling (Fiander and Brower v HMRC)

Published on: 12 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In Fiander and Brower v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) found that the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) had not erred in law. The UT agreed with the FTT’s analysis of the meaning of ‘suitable for use as a single dwelling’ and found that the annex in question was not suitable for use as a single dwelling for the purposes of multiple dwellings relief (MDR). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

