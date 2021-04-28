Scrutinising financial regulators needs expertise, UK lawmakers told

Mlex: UK lawmakers will need to find financial regulatory expertise if they are to adequately scrutinise the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) use of the new rulemaking powers they will absorb after Brexit, senior officials from the regulators said on 26 April 2021. The FCA’s director of markets and policy, Edwin Schooling Latter, and the head of the PRA’s prudential policy directorate, Vicky Saporta, said extra oversight would nevertheless be welcome.
