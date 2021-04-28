Sign-in Help
Scrutinising financial regulators needs expertise, UK lawmakers told
Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: MLex
Mlex: UK lawmakers will need to find financial regulatory expertise if they are to adequately scrutinise the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) use of the new rulemaking powers they will absorb after Brexit, senior officials from the regulators said on 26 April 2021. The FCA’s director of markets and policy, Edwin Schooling Latter, and the head of the PRA’s prudential policy directorate, Vicky Saporta, said extra oversight would nevertheless be welcome. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

