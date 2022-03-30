LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Scottish widows drops £1.5bn in tobacco holdings

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Scottish Widows has said it is cutting back its exposure to investments linked to tobacco manufacturers, equivalent to a £1.5bn selling off, part of the retirement savings giant's responsible investing strategy.

