Scottish land registration restrictions take hold for overseas entities

Published on: 14 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

Property analysis: Hot on the heels of the introduction of the Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land (RCI), overseas entities that already own or lease property in Scotland or that wish to invest in property in Scotland have another new register to consider. Sally Anthony, Professional Support Lawyer at Morton Fraser LLP, discusses the Register of Overseas Entities (ROE) in Scotland. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

1 Q&As

