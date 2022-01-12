Scottish Government announces proposal to introduce a ‘right to disconnect’ for its employees

Article summary

Employment analysis: In December 2021, the Scottish Government committed to having ‘meaningful discussions’ on providing a ‘right to disconnect’ to government employees. The ‘right to disconnect’ focuses on allowing workers to disconnect from their jobs outside their contractual working hours. The announcement is particularly relevant given recent government guidance on working from home. There are regular complaints that remote working makes it difficult to properly ‘disconnect’ outside working hours as the distinction between work and home life is blurred. Imogen Dean, associate at Dentons, analyses the impact of these ‘meaningful discussions’ and what employers can do in the absence of legislative change. or to read the full analysis.