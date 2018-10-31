Sign-in Help
Preliminary and ongoing considerations in Scottish civil litigation

Scottish fatal accident claim brought on behalf of child not time-barred by Athens Convention (Warner v Scapa Flow Charters)

Published on: 31 October 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of the judgment?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the Supreme Court decide?

Personal Injury analysis: Robert Milligan QC, of Compass Chambers, examines the Supreme Court’s decision that the respondent widow’s damages claim, as her son’s guardian, against the appellant vessel operator for its alleged negligence resulting in her husband’s death during a diving session off the coast of Scotland, was not time-barred under the Athens Convention relating to the Carriage of Passengers and their Luggage by Sea 1974. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

