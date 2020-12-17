Sign-in Help
Scottish courts reconsider the correct legal test for rectification of contract

Scottish courts reconsider the correct legal test for rectification of contract
Published on: 17 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Property Analysis: The decision in Briggs of Burton plc v Doosan Babcock Ltd will make it harder for a contracting party to rectify an agreement. Gareth Hale (partner) and Louise McDaid (associate) of Dentons who acted on behalf of the successful defender consider the decision. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

