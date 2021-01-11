Scottish court upholds Ombudsman ruling that SIPP trustee not responsible for tax liability on conversion of property (Cunningham v Namulas Pension Trustees)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: This latest instalment in a long-running dispute, by stated case to the Inner House of the Court of Session in Scotland, comments on the legality of the Pensions Ombudsman’s (TPO’s) decision-making process in terms of legal substance and procedure. In the current case, Mr Cunningham had made a complaint to TPO against Namulas, as trustee of his self-invested personal pension (SIPP), following what he alleged was its failure to prevent the triggering of a tax liability upon the conversion of SIPP property from commercial to residential. He also complained that Namulas had wrongfully allowed the property to be sold under value. TPO rejected the complaint, both at preliminary decision and final determination. The court was asked whether (1) TPO’s decision was legally flawed, and (2) whether TPO should have allowed Mr Cunningham’s request to withdraw his complaint to them. The court refused the appeal, answering both in the negative. Written by Frances Ennis, head of litigation and regulation at Bellwether Green. or to read the full analysis.