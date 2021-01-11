Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Pensions bodies / The Pensions Ombudsman

Legal News

Scottish court upholds Ombudsman ruling that SIPP trustee not responsible for tax liability on conversion of property (Cunningham v Namulas Pension Trustees)

Scottish court upholds Ombudsman ruling that SIPP trustee not responsible for tax liability on conversion of property (Cunningham v Namulas Pension Trustees)
Published on: 11 January 2021
Updated on: 11 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Scottish court upholds Ombudsman ruling that SIPP trustee not responsible for tax liability on conversion of property (Cunningham v Namulas Pension Trustees)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Namulas’ duties in respect of change of use
  • Withdrawal of complaint
  • Case details

Article summary

Pensions analysis: This latest instalment in a long-running dispute, by stated case to the Inner House of the Court of Session in Scotland, comments on the legality of the Pensions Ombudsman’s (TPO’s) decision-making process in terms of legal substance and procedure. In the current case, Mr Cunningham had made a complaint to TPO against Namulas, as trustee of his self-invested personal pension (SIPP), following what he alleged was its failure to prevent the triggering of a tax liability upon the conversion of SIPP property from commercial to residential. He also complained that Namulas had wrongfully allowed the property to be sold under value. TPO rejected the complaint, both at preliminary decision and final determination. The court was asked whether (1) TPO’s decision was legally flawed, and (2) whether TPO should have allowed Mr Cunningham’s request to withdraw his complaint to them. The court refused the appeal, answering both in the negative. Written by Frances Ennis, head of litigation and regulation at Bellwether Green. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More