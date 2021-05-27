menu-search
Scottish Court of Session grants injunction, in copyright case on communication to the public (Sky UK Ltd v Alex Cherrie)

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Factual background
  • Application of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 (CDPA 1988)
  • Court Judgment
  • Analysis

Article summary

IP analysis: Tony Holloran, senior associate at DLA Piper, considers the landmark decision in Sky UK Ltd v Alex Cherrie where the Court of Session in Scotland has, for the first time, granted an interim interdict (akin to an interim injunction in England) against an individual alleged to have infringed Sky UK Ltd’s (Sky) copyright by providing hyperlinks on Reddit to copies of Sky’s broadcasts, and uploading copies of such broadcasts to YouTube. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

