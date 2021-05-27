Scottish Court of Session grants injunction, in copyright case on communication to the public (Sky UK Ltd v Alex Cherrie)

Article summary

IP analysis: Tony Holloran, senior associate at DLA Piper, considers the landmark decision in Sky UK Ltd v Alex Cherrie where the Court of Session in Scotland has, for the first time, granted an interim interdict (akin to an interim injunction in England) against an individual alleged to have infringed Sky UK Ltd’s (Sky) copyright by providing hyperlinks on Reddit to copies of Sky’s broadcasts, and uploading copies of such broadcasts to YouTube. or to read the full analysis.