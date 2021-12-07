LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Scotland—application to stay court proceedings rejected where arbitration clauses not raised in defences (Peter John Morton, Gareth Robertson, Stewart McLaughlin Davis v British Polar Engines)

Published on: 07 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Scottish Court of Session has refused to sist (pause) an action for arbitration where the defender submitted a substantive defence without clear qualification that a sist for arbitration was requested. The defender’s counsel was only made aware of the clause after defences were lodged. Despite amending the defences to include a request for arbitration before the preliminary hearing, the court found that the defender had already taken a step to answer a substantive claim. As a result, it was unable to then insist on the arbitration clause in terms of section 10(d) of the Arbitration Act (Scotland) Act 2010 (A(S)A 2010). The decision underlines the importance of defenders being clear from the outset if they intend to insist on an arbitration clause and provides a contrast to the court’s decision last year in Heart of Midlothian Football Club plc v Scottish Professional Football League Ltd. Written by Laura West, senior associate at CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

