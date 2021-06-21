Scope of duty in professional negligence cases—Supreme Court rejects the ‘advice/information’ distinction (Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton UK LLP)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In the latest decision on the ‘scope of duty’ principle in professional negligence, the Supreme Court has allowed an appeal against a decision by the Court of Appeal and has held that the appellant, Manchester Building Society (MBS), could recover damages for loss sustained as a result of mark-to-market movement following negligent accountancy advice given by the defendant accountants, Grant Thornton (GT). This decision heralds the end of the ‘advice/information’ distinction which Lord Hoffmann drew in South Australia Asset Management Corp v York Montague Ltd. Written by Andrew Butler QC, barrister at Tanfield Chambers, London. or to read the full analysis.