Scheme unable to recover full overpayment because member failed to appreciate implications of incorrect benefit information (Mrs E CAS-30002–K6Z8)

Published on: 15 September 2021
  • Scheme unable to recover full overpayment because member failed to appreciate implications of incorrect benefit information (Mrs E CAS-30002–K6Z8)
Pensions analysis: In the determination of Mrs E, CAS-30002–K6Z8, the Pensions Ombudsman has partially upheld a complaint relating to an overpayment. The complainant was a lay person and the Pensions Ombudsman found that there was no evidence to show she had fully reviewed or appreciated the implications of the incorrect information sent to her as her knowledge of pensions was basic at best. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

