Scheme reconsidered application for early payment of ill-health pension with benefit of hindsight (Mr S CAS-46693-S2M2)

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Summary
  • What were the facts
  • What was the Pensions Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pensions Ombudsman has upheld a complaint that a pension scheme should reconsider an early retirement request a second time. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

