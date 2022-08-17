LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Early leavers, transfers and contracting-out / Transfers

Legal News

Scheme ordered to recalculate transferred-in pension as it had failed to comply with previous Pensions Ombudsman directions (Mr N, CAS-58599-D4R5)

Published on: 17 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Scheme ordered to recalculate transferred-in pension as it had failed to comply with previous Pensions Ombudsman directions (Mr N, CAS-58599-D4R5)
  • Original News
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Pensions Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pensions Ombudsman has upheld a complaint in Mr N, CAS-58599-D4R5 that a scheme had wrongly calculated a deferred pension as set out under a 2020 Pensions Ombudsman direction. The Pensions Ombudsman disagreed with the method that the trustee had used to determine the additional deferred pension and retirement options for the member as a result of a previous transfer in and directed that the scheme recalculate the pension and pay any resulting interest or tax imposed on the member. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

