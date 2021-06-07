Scheme meetings convening despite creditor objections (Re DTEK Energy BV)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Sir Alastair Norris convened two meetings of creditors in connection with two inter-conditional schemes of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006); the first, a scheme between DTEK Energy BV (‘Energy’) and certain bank lenders, and the second scheme between DTEK Finance plc (‘Finance’) and the holders of senior notes. The convening order was made despite Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd (‘Gazprombank’), the sole lender under one of the bank facilities in respect of which Energy had proposed the bank scheme, appearing at the convening hearing to: (i) challenge the single class of creditors proposed by Energy with respect to the bank scheme on the basis that it should be placed into its own, separate class; or alternatively, (ii) seek adjournment of the convening hearing until the scheme companies had adduced expert evidence that, if sanctioned, the proposed schemes would be effective in the relevant foreign jurisdictions. Written by Jonathan Akinluyi, associate at Latham & Watkins LLP. or to read the full analysis.