Scheme indemnity—availability to trustee (Petition of Plumbing Pensions (UK) Ltd)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: This case considered whether the corporate trustee of this non-associated multi-employer pension scheme was entitled to the benefit of an indemnity under the rules from the scheme assets. The trustee had experienced difficulties in applying section 75 employer debt legislation (section 75 of the Pensions Act 1995 (PA 1995) (as amended)). The scheme’s administration system had from the outset not been configured to allocate liabilities to employers. In addition, some employers claimed to have suffered losses as a result of mistakes made by the trustees in its application of the section 75 legislation. The trustee has no assets of its own and sought directions from the court as it required certainty about its ability to meet the costs of responding to these claims, and any awards which might be made against it, from the assets of the scheme. The court appointed a reporter to review and report on the facts and circumstances. On the basis of the report the court confirmed that in the circumstances the trustee was entitled to rely on the indemnity. Written by Ian Gordon and Laura Crilly, Pinsent Masons. or to read the full analysis.