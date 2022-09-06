LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sberbank sells swiss unit as regulator suspends ban

Published on: 06 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Russian lender Sberbank has sold its Swiss subsidiary to a local firm after Switzerland's markets enforcer temporarily lifted sanctions restrictions on the bank to allow the transaction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

