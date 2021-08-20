menu-search
Legal News

Saudi Arabia challenges EU duties in its first-ever WTO case

Published on: 20 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has brought its first-ever complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO), crying foul over the EU’s levies on a chemical compound used to make antifreeze and plastics, according to documents published on 19 August 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

