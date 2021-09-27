LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Santander under scrutiny after retail banking breaches

Published on: 27 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on 24 September 2021 that it is monitoring Santander UK plc after finding that the lender has broken British retail banking rules for the second time since they came into force in 2018. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

