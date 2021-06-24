Santander UK aims to send investment business to Spanish unit

Law360, London: Santander's British arm asked a judge on 23 June 2021 to approve plans to transfer £3bn ($US 4.2bn) in corporate and investment banking business to the local branch of its Spanish parent company, saying the move would create 'operational simplicity' in the wake of Brexit and other regulatory changes.
