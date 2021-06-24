menu-search
Santander UK aims to send investment business to Spanish unit

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Santander's British arm asked a judge on 23 June 2021 to approve plans to transfer £3bn ($US 4.2bn) in corporate and investment banking business to the local branch of its Spanish parent company, saying the move would create 'operational simplicity' in the wake of Brexit and other regulatory changes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

