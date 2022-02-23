LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Santander asks court to strike out parts of £624m PPI suit

Published on: 23 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Santander asked a London court on 22 February 2022 to strike out parts of a £624m (US$845m) lawsuit brought by AXA over missold payment protection insurance (PPI), saying that the insurer's arguments were disingenuous and should be thrown out. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

