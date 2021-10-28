LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sanctions clauses in LOUs and obligations under Collision Jurisdiction Agreements (M/V Pacific Pearl Co Ltd v Osios David Shipping Inc)

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Following a collision between vessels in the Suez Canal, the defendant owners sought security for their claim from the claimant owners, whose vessel had been en route to discharge her cargo in Iran. It was held that the incorporation of a sanctions clause in the letter of undertaking (LOU) offered by the claimant’s insurers did not render this form of security unsatisfactory. The practical ability to effect payment, which is relevant when a nexus with a sanctioned country is established, is an important factor for P&I Clubs to consider when providing security for a claim. It was held, however, that the defendant was under no obligation to accept the LOU, even if it was in reasonably satisfactory form. No such obligation was to be implied into the parties’ Collision Jurisdiction Agreement (CJA). The judge held that, had the parties intended to impose such an obligation, thereby denying a party the right to arrest, this would have been an express term of the CJA. A term would only be implied if, in its absence, the CJA lacked commercial or practical coherence. Written by Daniel Martin, partner at HFW. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

