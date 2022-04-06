LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht taken in Spain on US seizure warrant

Published on: 06 April 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: The superyacht of Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg was taken into custody by Spanish authorities executing a US warrant issued for alleged violations of sanctions, the first action by a US task force enforcing financial crime laws against individuals close to Vladimir Putin. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

