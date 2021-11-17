LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Sale and supply of goods / Sale and supply of goods

Legal News

Sale of goods where title retained and quality disputed (Readie v Geo)

Published on: 17 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Sale of goods where title retained and quality disputed (Readie v Geo)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The High Court has held that a seller of goods with the benefit of a payment-in-full clause can obtain summary judgment for the price even where there is a dispute over whether the delivered goods meet the contractual specification. The court has further held that such a claim for the price is available even where title never passes due to a retention of title clause and where payment was to follow delivery. In doing so, the court conducted a useful review of the authorities on: (i) payment-in-full clauses; and (ii) section 49 of the Sale of Goods Act 1979 (SGA 1979) which sets out the circumstances in which a payment for the price may be maintained. Written by David Lascelles, barrister at Littleton Chambers, and counsel for the successful claimant (instructed by Matthew Howarth of Shoosmiths). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents