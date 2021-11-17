Sale of goods where title retained and quality disputed (Readie v Geo)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The High Court has held that a seller of goods with the benefit of a payment-in-full clause can obtain summary judgment for the price even where there is a dispute over whether the delivered goods meet the contractual specification. The court has further held that such a claim for the price is available even where title never passes due to a retention of title clause and where payment was to follow delivery. In doing so, the court conducted a useful review of the authorities on: (i) payment-in-full clauses; and (ii) section 49 of the Sale of Goods Act 1979 (SGA 1979) which sets out the circumstances in which a payment for the price may be maintained. Written by David Lascelles, barrister at Littleton Chambers, and counsel for the successful claimant (instructed by Matthew Howarth of Shoosmiths). or to read the full analysis.