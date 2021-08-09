Sainsbury’s settles swipe fee case against Mastercard

Law360, London: Sainsbury’s Supermarkets Ltd has reached a settlement with Mastercard Inc ending litigation between the sides over fees that the UK's highest court ruled are unlawful last year, according to a filing in the proceeding 6 August 2021.
