Sailing into the sunset—cruise port operator given go-head for scheme of arrangement (Re Port Finance Investment Ltd)

Published on: 01 March 2021
  • Case details

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This was an application to convene a meeting of creditors for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, approving a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006). The hearing had been twice adjourned to allow the scheme company to provide further evidence on various aspects of the restructuring plan, including the proposal to pay the fees of advisors to certain scheme creditors. The court needed to ensure that the proposal to pay such fees did not amount to disguised consideration. Upon provision of the further evidence, Mr Justice Snowden accepted this was not the case and accordingly convened a meeting of a single class of the scheme creditors. Written by Roseanna Darcy, barrister, at South Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

