- Russian Supreme Court says international sanctions are sufficient to ignore dispute resolution clause (JSC Uraltransmash v PESA)
- What did the court decide?
- Prior to this case, what was the impact of the sanctions-related amendments?
- What was the background to the judgment?
- What are the implications of the decision and the Draft Law?
Arbitration analysis: Is the introduction of international sanctions against a person sufficient to justify a move of the agreed dispute resolution forum to Russia? This has been a hot topic for discussion since June 2020. In JSC Uraltransmash v PESA, the Russian Supreme Court has put an end to this debate. Ivan Teselkin, partner, Maria Dolotova, of counsel, Sergei Eremin, senior associate, Alexander Gridasov, senior associate, and Olga Dementyeva, associate, of Herbert Smith Freehills discuss the decision.
