LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

Russian Supreme Court says international sanctions are sufficient to ignore dispute resolution clause (JSC Uraltransmash v PESA)

Published on: 19 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Russian Supreme Court says international sanctions are sufficient to ignore dispute resolution clause (JSC Uraltransmash v PESA)
  • Original news
  • What did the court decide?
  • Prior to this case, what was the impact of the sanctions-related amendments?
  • What was the background to the judgment?
  • What are the implications of the decision and the Draft Law?

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Is the introduction of international sanctions against a person sufficient to justify a move of the agreed dispute resolution forum to Russia? This has been a hot topic for discussion since June 2020. In JSC Uraltransmash v PESA, the Russian Supreme Court has put an end to this debate. Ivan Teselkin, partner, Maria Dolotova, of counsel, Sergei Eremin, senior associate, Alexander Gridasov, senior associate, and Olga Dementyeva, associate, of Herbert Smith Freehills discuss the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More