Russia won’t appeal CAS tribunal’s doping ban award (WADA v RUSADA)

Published on: 26 January 2021
Updated on: 26 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What is this development about?

Article summary

Law360, London: The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will not appeal a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that it submitted manipulated test data to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). RUSASA said it disagrees with the findings but welcomes the arbitral panel’s decision not to support WADA’s recommendation to punish athletes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

