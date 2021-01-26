Russia won’t appeal CAS tribunal’s doping ban award (WADA v RUSADA)

Law360, London: The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will not appeal a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that it submitted manipulated test data to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). RUSASA said it disagrees with the findings but welcomes the arbitral panel’s decision not to support WADA’s recommendation to punish athletes.
