Russia will expel ten diplomats in response to US sanctions

Russia will expel ten diplomats in response to US sanctions
Published on: 20 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The Russian Government plans to expel ten US diplomats and limit American foundations’ activities in response to sanctions announced by the Biden administration last week, Russia’s foreign minister said on 16 April 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

