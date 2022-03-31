LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Russia to allow imports without brand owner permission

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: A top Russian politician said on 30 March 2022 that the country is planning to give retailers and other businesses permission to import goods into the country outside the limits of trade mark law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

