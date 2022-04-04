Russia sanctions usher in new age of economic warfare

Law360, Expert Analysis: The unprecedented scale of new Russian sanctions and coordination between allies since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are harbingers of increasingly weaponised regulations, trade realignment and geopolitical divisions, which may lead to greater uncertainty for multinational companies' compliance programs, says Michael Watt at Kroll.
