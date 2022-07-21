LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Russia partially lifts ban on forex trading by Western Banks

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Russia's central bank partially ended its ban on 20 July 2022 on foreign exchange trading by lenders from countries that have imposed sanctions, as it attempts to help the country's financial institutions provide specific currencies for clients. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

